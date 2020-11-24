Health Department reports 1,257 new coronavirus cases, 15 new deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Public Health reports 1,257 new coronavirus cases and 15 new deaths in El Paso county.

According to a press release, all 15 patients had underlying health conditions. They include: one man in his 50s, three men and two women in their 60s, one woman and three men in their 70s, and two men and three women in their 80s.

As of Tuesday, El Paso now has a total of 82,809 positive cases and 877 total deaths.

So far, 44,780 patients have been designated as having recovered from the virus, while more than 36,640 cases remain active.

According to health officials, there are currently 997 patients hospitalized and 304 in the ICU.

For a more detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City’s COVID-19 dashboard at epstrong.org.