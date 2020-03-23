Grant to support quarantined Fort Bliss soldiers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – About $60,000 has been donated to the El Paso USO to help the Fort Bliss soldiers who have been quarantined as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The grant comes from the El Paso Community Foundation and Cardwell Foundation, according to a news release.

The money will go towards toiletries and hygiene products the soldiers need such as shaving cream, soap and shampoo, as well as snacks.

Soldiers who recently returned from overseas, including some high-risk areas in Europe, have been placed in a mandatory 14-day quarantine on Fort Bliss. If a soldiers shows symptoms or tests positive, the quarantine period will restart, according to the release.

“We cannot adequately express the impact this support will make to those serving the nation and coming home in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak. This gift will go a long way,” said USO El Paso director Yolanda Castillo.