Breaking News
US 54 North shut down after hit and run injures 2 people, El Paso police say

Grant to support quarantined Fort Bliss soldiers

Coronavirus

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – About $60,000 has been donated to the El Paso USO to help the Fort Bliss soldiers who have been quarantined as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The grant comes from the El Paso Community Foundation and Cardwell Foundation, according to a news release.

The money will go towards toiletries and hygiene products the soldiers need such as shaving cream, soap and shampoo, as well as snacks.

Soldiers who recently returned from overseas, including some high-risk areas in Europe, have been placed in a mandatory 14-day quarantine on Fort Bliss. If a soldiers shows symptoms or tests positive, the quarantine period will restart, according to the release.

“We cannot adequately express the impact this support will make to those serving the nation and coming home in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak. This gift will go a long way,” said USO El Paso director Yolanda Castillo.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?"

KTSM: COVID and the El Paso Community

Thumbnail for the video titled "KTSM: COVID and the El Paso Community"

self-quarantine guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "self-quarantine guidelines"

DONT FLUSH FLUSHABLE WIPES IN SOUTH TEXAS

Thumbnail for the video titled "DONT FLUSH FLUSHABLE WIPES IN SOUTH TEXAS"

Three women killed in Juarez at birthday party

Thumbnail for the video titled "Three women killed in Juarez at birthday party"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz