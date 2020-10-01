Gov. Lujan Grisham, state officials to provide COVID-19 update Thursday

FILE – In this April 15, 2020 file photo New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gives an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in the state Capitol during a news conference in Santa Fe, N.M. The leader of one of the largest Native American tribes in the U.S. called Wednesday, June 23, 2020, on Lujan Grisham to end efforts to fight a court ruling that orders improvements in education for members of his tribe and other vulnerable groups. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool,File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and New Mexico officials will host a news conference at 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 1 to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response. They are also expected to talk about the ongoing school re-entry process. KRQE News 13 will live stream the conference on this page.

During an online webinar on Tuesday, Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase warned residents not to expect any more reopenings as cases in New Mexico were going back up. The webinar addressed that while New Mexico was one of 12 states with the highest overall ratings for addressing the pandemic, the COVID-19 case count is going up and it’s believed to be from large gatherings during Labor Day.

As of Sept. 30, individuals who arrive from the following states must quarantine for 14-days or for the duration of their stay in New Mexico, whichever is shorter: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.