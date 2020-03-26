Good habits to develop in hard times

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The spread of Covid-19 has caused a major shift in life as we know it that society is unprepared to handle. During this unprecedented moment, tensions are high and everyone is scared. We’ve seen online and at overcrowded grocery and whole sale stores that the worst in people has started to emerge. In an effort to bring out the best in people, we’ve compiled a list of practices and activities to develop good habits.

Read

A love of literature has been linked to higher levels of emotional intelligence and empathy, which we could all use more of. Reading for twenty minutes a day can help improve vocabulary, inform a person’s worldview, and provide a much needed escape.

Stories from Audible allows free access to thousands of hours of children’s story collections in six different languages.

Read.gov invites you to get cozy with the classics — for free — that will enchant readers of all ages.

Volunteer

The best gift you can give is time, and many organizations are in great need of volunteers to help them support vulnerable populations.

Donate blood at Vitalant, located at 424 S. Mesa Hills. Hospitals are in desperate need of blood to treat patients, and donating blood is a quick and safe way to save lives.

You can volunteer in a social-distanced setting with the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank. Many people are in need of food due to business closures and job loss. Volunteering time or donating food will make a difference in a family’s life.

Be an online emotional support volunteer. 7 Cups offers active listener training and volunteer opportunities. 7 Cups offers subcommunities to offer a compassionate place for those struggling with emotional issues, or who just need a friend.

Foster an animal. Having someone cute and cuddly to spend time with at home will make the time pass more meaningfully while also improving the quality of your and the animal’s life. Visit El Paso Animal Services for more.

Get Offline

Take a time-out from your phone, tv, and every other device through which you obtain news. Going offline for as little as 30 minutes can help alleviate the stress brought on by scrolling through your news feed.