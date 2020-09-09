Gadsden ISD employee tests positive for COVID-19, officials report

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KTSM) – An employee at Gadsden ISD tested positive for COVID-19 on, according to Gadsden ISD officials.

The employee was told to take a COVID-19 test on Tuesday and has reported a positive result on Wednesday.

Gadsden ISD said the employee will be required to self quarantine for ten days and will have to provide a negative test result before being allowed to return to work.

The employee is a worker at Desert View Elementary School, according to GISD.

“Remote instruction is still in effect at all GISD campuses until Oct. 19 and no Desert View Elementary students have been involved in these two cases,” a news release said. “Sanitizing procedures have been conducted at the school treating the high touch areas associated with the newest case.”

GISD said there are currently two active cases in the district.

The previous 7 employees who proved positive in their Corona screening have since completed quarantine and all have returned to their work assignments after testing negative, officials said.