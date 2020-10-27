Fort Bliss issues curfew to help combat coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Fort Bliss is imposing a curfew to match the one issued by County Judge Ricardo Samaniego last week.

The curfew will run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily. Those conducting essential activities or travel are exempt from the curfew.

According to Fort Bliss and the 1st Armored Division, all service members, their families and Department of the Army Civilian employees and contractors will be required to obey all local health orders.

In addition, no more than 10 people are permitted in homes, and the only people allowed to gather in homes are immediate family members or others performing essential duties.

Service members are no longer allowed to dine at restaurants or bars that have sit-down dining or dine-in services. Members can still use pick up, drive-thru or delivery services.

While service members can still shop at retail stores, they are encouraged to use delivery or pick-up services, use COVID-19 safety protocols such as using masks and social distancing and to minimize the number of family members who attend such stores as much as possible.

As for Halloween guidance, door-to-door trick-or-treating on and off post is not authorized, as well trunk-or-treat events.

Latest Headlines