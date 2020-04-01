Former East El Paso nursing home resident among hospitalized COVID-19 patients

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A former resident at an East El Paso nursing home has tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials with the facility.

The administrator of Regent Care Center of El Paso said the individual is currently in the hospital. The company did not say how recently the patient lived there.

Regent Care Center is located in the 10800 block of Edgemere Blvd., just off Lee Trevino Dr.

“At this time, we do not know the source of the infection or whether it was contracted in our facility,” said administrator Jonathan Alverado.

Alverado said the center has been following CDC direction and has been screening and taking its employee’s temperatures twice daily since March 6.

“We have not had an employee show a fever or any symptoms of COVID-19,” he said. “Regent Care of El Paso has taken every precaution to protect our residents and staff and will continue to do so moving forward.”

The company, which is based in Galveston, Texas, said it has turned the matter over the El Paso Department of Public Health and will follow its guidance.

‘Non-essential’ visitors are currently barred from nursing and retirement homes in El Paso, per the ‘stay home’ city/county order issued last week.