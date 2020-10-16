For 2nd day in a row, El Paso reaches new high: 838 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reported another record-high on Friday, with 838 new COVID-19 cases reported. No deaths were reported.

The Health Department also reported 16 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 29, 41 and 42.

El Paso shattered another record on Friday, with 7,399 active cases. There were also 423 hospitalizations and 112 patients in the ICU.

Health officials said that 23,387 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

City officials will update the media this afternoon. This article will be updated with any new information at that time.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for El Paso, visit epstrong.org.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

restrictions strain businesses

New Mexico governor warns residents not to go to El Paso as stricter restrictions begin Friday

Gov. Abbott announces appointment of Rebeca Huddle to TX Supreme Court

Gov. Greg Abbott appoints El Paso native to Texas Supreme Court

Gov. Abbott appoints El Paso native to Texas Supreme Court

El Paso covid-19 hospitalizations reach record high

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link