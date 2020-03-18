1  of  2
Breaking News
Orders issued for all workplaces, daycares, assisted living facilities in El Paso Life-threatening crash reported in East El Paso

Five more coronavirus cases in New Mexico; total up to 28

Coronavirus

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico Governor’s Office has confirmed five more cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The total number of cases in New Mexico now sits at 28.

The five most recent cases include:

  • ​A woman in Bernalillo County in her 80s
  • ​A woman in Bernalillo County in her 40s; the state Department of Health is investigating community spread in this case as this individual had no known exposure 
  • ​A woman in Santa Fe County in her 30s
  • ​A woman in Sandoval County in her teens
  • ​A woman in Sandoval County in her 50s

“The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into each of the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases,” a news release from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Gov. Abbott hints at new statewide action coming Thursday regarding public gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Abbott hints at new statewide action coming Thursday regarding public gatherings"

self-quarantine guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "self-quarantine guidelines"

Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?"

Migrants on MPP program wait at Juarez shelter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Migrants on MPP program wait at Juarez shelter"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/18"
More Local