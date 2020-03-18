Five more coronavirus cases in New Mexico; total up to 28

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico Governor’s Office has confirmed five more cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The total number of cases in New Mexico now sits at 28.

The five most recent cases include:

​A woman in Bernalillo County in her 80s

​A woman in Bernalillo County in her 40s; the state Department of Health is investigating community spread in this case as this individual had no known exposure

​A woman in Santa Fe County in her 30s

​A woman in Sandoval County in her teens

​A woman in Sandoval County in her 50s

“The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into each of the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases,” a news release from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said.