Woman in her 20s among 8 new virus deaths in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Eight new COVID-19-related deaths were reported by the Health Department on Thursday, bringing the total number of virus deaths in El Paso to 508.

All eight patients had underlying health conditions. They include one female in her 20s, one male in his 70s, one female in her 70s, one male in his 80s, two females in their 80s, one male in his 90s and one female in her 90s.

The City of El Paso Department of Health also reported 162 new cases, as well as 31 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health.

The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 37, 38 and 39.

Currently, there are 3,300 active cases and 19,289 individuals are listed as having recovered from the virus.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit http://www.epstrong.org/.