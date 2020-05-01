Breaking News
City of El Paso reports three new deaths related to COVID-19; testing expanded to rural communities

Face coverings mandated once again in El Paso County, leaders announce

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas — Face coverings are once again mandated in El Paso County, local leaders announced Thursday night.

Officials cited a continued rise in cases as the county prepares to reopen some businesses on order of Governor Greg Abbott. That order takes effect Friday at 12 a.m.

The new announcement came on the City of El Paso’s twitter page which read:

Due to the ongoing upward trend in positive cases, Mayor Dee Margo, County Judge Ricardo Samaniego & Health Authority Dr. Ocaranza are amending the current Local Emergency Directive to make face coverings mandatory and prohibit all social gatherings outside or inside a household.

All individuals over the age of 2, are to wear some form of face covering over their nose and mouth, while outside of their home or residence. A face covering may include cloth masks, cloth fabric coverings, bandanas, scarves and neck gaiters.

A face covering is not required on anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated, or exercising outdoors and not within 6 feet of any other individual not from the same household.

KTSM reached out to city officials who said the mandate regarding face masks is not enforceable, per the governor’s office.

However, City Spokesperson Laura Cruz-Acosta said the mandate gives businesses a way to stop patrons from entering their stores without coverings should they wish to.

“We are asking the community to please do their civic duty and wear a face mask,” Cruz-Acosta told KTSM.

Cruz-Acosta said the rule banning social gatherings is enforceable with violators facing potential penalties.

She said both the face covering mandate and ban on gatherings will last until at least May 17.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

New Mexico relaxes restrictions on businesses during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Mexico relaxes restrictions on businesses during pandemic"

Face coverings mandated once again in El Paso County, leaders announce

Thumbnail for the video titled "Face coverings mandated once again in El Paso County, leaders announce"

City of El Paso reports 3 new deaths related to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of El Paso reports 3 new deaths related to COVID-19"

Serious wreck involving motorcycle in San Elizario

Thumbnail for the video titled "Serious wreck involving motorcycle in San Elizario"

Andress unveils new state-of-the-art $3.6M fieldhouse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andress unveils new state-of-the-art $3.6M fieldhouse"

Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link