EPISD to begin COVID-19 testing for students, employees and El Paso community members

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students and employees of the El Paso Independent School District can get tested for COVID-19 at the Burnet health site beginning this Friday.

The testing, which also will be available to community members, was approved by the school board during a Tuesday morning meeting.

EPISD nurses will be the ones giving the tests as long as they are referred by a doctor in the Virtual Care for Kids network, a district news release said.

“This is another step in making sure that we tend to the healthcare needs of our students and staff, as well as their families,” said Alana Bejarano, EPISD’s director of health services. “Our school nurses continue to step up to the challenge of helping our students remain healthy so that they can learn effectively and reach their academic goals.”

Those wanting a test will have to visit a Virtual Care for Kids healthcare provider, via videoconferencing, and then they can go to Burnet, 3700 Thomason. The is a chance insurance charges may apply.