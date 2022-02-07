EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As El Paso COVID-19 cases are declining,so are the number of people going to get tested.

According to the City of El Paso’s COVID-19 website on January 19 where graphs show a peak, El Paso reported more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases and on Monday 516.

At the testing sites two weeks ago about 31,600 people got tested for COVID, and one week ago that number dropped to just more than 17,500.

City and County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza says not only are testing numbers going down, and the levels of the virus in the community are on the decline as well.

“In some scale the at home testing that is available via the federal government plus the at home testing that has been available through the pharmacies retail also that makes the demand for testing less. But I feel that it is because we have less disease activity in our community,” said Ocaranza.

On Monday afternoon, few cars could be seen at the UTEP testing site at 333 N. Mesa. People who went to get tested surprised at how short the wait was.

“It was like two minuets, really, really fast,” said El Pasoan Ana Marta who brought her mother to get tested. “We came last Sunday and it was the same it was about five minuets but before it was more.”

“We went to the bank earlier today and we drove by and we saw that there was no one here and decided to come in, incredibly short yes,” said El Pasoan Jonathan Lemone who came to get tested with his wife on Monday.

“I was surprised to see that no, I was the only one, so that was fast,” said El Pasoan Roberta Flores who came to get tested by herself.

While testing lines are short Ocaranza says it’s important to know that COVID is not going away it’s going to stay with us.

“Covid is always going to be with us no question about that…There’s going to be times when we’re going to be seeing a lot more activity in the COVID a lot more people getting sick from COVID and people requiring hospitalization from COVID. we will see other variants come into the country, the state and our community.” City and County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza

As for the immunity you have after getting COVID-19, Ocaranza is still encouraging El Pasoans who had the virus to get the vaccine.

“I know there’s going to be a lot of confusion because some doctors might say one thing some other people might say different, but yes when people get sick with COVID you develop what we call natural immunity. My recommendation and CDC says that if your symptom free, if your out of your isolation period and you need to receive your booster dose, you can come and receive,” said Ocaranza.

