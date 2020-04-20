El Pasoans respond to pressure to re-open Texas economy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As expected, people are growing restless under “stay-at-home” orders pursuant to COVID-19.

Last week, El Paso Mayor Dee Margo announced plans to extend the city’s “Stay Home, Work Safe” order until May 17 while other cities and states around the country are taking similar precautions.

El Paso surpassed more than 500 confirmed COVID-19 cases over the weekend and the death toll rose to eight.

Five-hundred miles away in the state Capitol, protestors took to the streets to demand the Texas economy be re-opened.

Pictures of angry Texans, mouths stretched and eyes narrowed as if prepared for battle, went viral online. The frustration, fear, and desperation of a state was represented on the faces of a few. People feel trapped like rats inside their homes that have turned into offices, classrooms, gyms, and everything else we need them to be.

And others are eager for restaurants and bars to re-open for both social and economic purposes.

“All this shut down is hurting the economy, it’s hurting people, it’s hurting mortgage companies, servers, waitresses, bartenders,” Jeannie Arranda, an El Pasoan sympathetic to the protests in Austin tells KTSM.

“It’s hurting so many people.”

To date, more than 700,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 22 million have filed for unemployment in the U.S.

Re-opening state economies is an issue that has been rapidly politicized despite frustrations from those on the right and left, in addition to everyone in between.

Proponents of immediate re-opening of the economy say that people are going to contract COVID-19 regardless of shut downs and that the economy should not suffer as well.

Others say “Stay at Home” orders should be in place until widespread testing necessary to accurately determine the volume of cases is available.

Governors are scrambling to implement policies somewhere (safely) in the middle.

Last Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced a plan to gradually revive sectors of the state’s economy beginning with certain parks, shopping, and medical procedures.

For example, stores that have closed due to the pandemic may reopen on April 24 only under delivery or to-go orders, like restaurants.

Schools, however, will be closed for the remainder of the school year in an effort to protect students and mitigate the spread of the virus.

While many praise Governor Abbott’s multi-phase plan, others have questions to be answered before they get on-board.

What about testing?

Texas Congressman Chris Turner criticized Governor Abbott following Friday’s announcement for lacking a “clear plan for how Texas will increase testing.”

In El Paso, access to testing has steadily increased and health officials urge people to continue to be vigilant.

“The worst thing that we can do is become complacent and think that this pandemic is starting to slow down and become irrelevant,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Health Authority.

“Apathy will just provide the virus the opportunity to spread like wild fire in our community. We all want this to be over but it is going to take some time and determination to make sure we keep this virus in check.”