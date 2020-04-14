El Pasoan shares details of being COVID-19 patient

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A lot has happened since Friday when KTSM first introduced you to Doris Hagans Schwartz, an El Pasoan living in San Diego who tested positive for COVID-19.

El Paso now has more than 300 cases, the stay-at-home order has been extended to mid-May, and President Donald Trump has cut off U.S. payments to the World Health Organization.

But Schwartz is still in the Bardo while in quarantine, patiently waiting for her opportunity to give back through plasma and antibody testing.

In the time Schwartz has been reflecting and navigating the dynamics of the diagnosis, like knowing she exposed Russell, her longtime partner, to COVID-19.

Russell received a positive diagnoses when he accompanied Schwartz to a drive-thru clinic in San Diego. She was sent to the respiratory tent, and he to the interview tent.

He was found positive by association.

“Tests were hard to come by, so he’s considered a positive but not registered as positive,” Schwartz tells KTSM.

“So there’s tens of thousands of Russells out there, but they’re not a number you see calculated on there.”

Schwartz and her family are undergoing confusion, fear, and willingness to help out the way many other families in the borderland and across the globe are.

Schwartz says her second week of the virus was the worst but she remained at home.

She didn’t want to take up space in a hospital bed of someone who may have more serious respiratory distress and require being placed on a ventilator.

And yet, states and the White House scramble over how long to remain under shelter-in-place orders and under whose authority.

President Trump has deferred action on providing PPE and other medical equipment to states in need, while also asserting that the President has full authority. Who bears the responsibility of protecting people in the country remains to be seen as governors do their best to stymie the spread in their states?

Tuesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new goals that must be met for California residents — like Schwartz — before the state can resume normal functioning.

Newsom said one item to address is developing a way to track and monitor cases. Other goals include better preparing hospitals, preventing exposure to high-risk people, developing therapies that meet demand, establishing methods to ensure businesses, schools, and care facilities can support and maintain social distancing, and implementing guidelines to be used in the event of a second wave of infection.

For people like Schwartz who know the potency of the virus firsthand, it’s important people try to conceptualize the spread of the virus.

“I tell people all the time, that if you could paint this virus blue — you’d see it everywhere.”