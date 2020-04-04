El Paso sign company now making PPE and sold out

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Fast Signs off Airway in East El Paso normally makes signs. However, they have now started to make personal protective equipment.

The owner of Fast Signs Monica Velasco’s phone has been ringing off the hook. With people calling about getting PPE.

On April 2 she posted on Facebook about having custom-made face shields available. Within thirty minutes she was completely sold out.

“We never thought that being a sign company that we would be making these types of products to help possibly save some lives right now,” said Monica Velasco, Owner of Fast Signs on Airway. “These are going to different companies where people are on the front lines.”

Machine Fast Signs uses to cut PPE material.

Fast Signs is using their machine which is normally used to cut plastic for signs, to now cut plastic and acrylic for the PPE.

“Use our equipment in different ways and not so much in the signage but with the material and all the equipment we have been repurposing and trying to find innovative products,” said Velasco.

“Intubation box”

Fast Signs are making more than just face shields. They are also making “intubation boxes” for local hospitals. Doctors use the boxes when treating people with COVID-19 to protect themselves.

They’re also producing counter shields and social distancing floor mats for essential businesses still operating which allow employees and customers to keep a safe distance from one another.

Fast Signs say they are making more face shields available soon, saying they have the design figured out now so the hardest thing is just finding the material to make them with.

Counter shield