El Paso has largest jump in COVID-19 cases, total now 153

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There are 28 new cases of COVID-19 in El Paso, marking the largest jump so far. The total number of cases is now set at 153.

The latest number was announced in a news release Tuesday evening.

There are now 79 women and 74 men who have been infected by the virus. There are also 27 patients in the hospital, with 10 of them in the intensive care unit.

There have only been 18 recoveries since the first case was reported in early March.

“This rise in cases is to be expected because of increased testing, and community spread,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Health Authority. “The good news is that private businesses like grocery stores and other essential businesses are taking responsibility to tighten their policies and implementing social distancing as ordered. We need a community-wide effort to follow the new orders, observe social distancing and stay home.”

The city is reminding residents of the symptoms which include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If the symptoms do not improve, you should contact your doctor or seek medical attention.

