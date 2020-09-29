El Paso sees surge in virus cases with 256 new cases Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso is seeing a surge in new virus cases — the City of El Paso Department of Health reported 256 new cases on Tuesday.

The Department of Health also reported two virus-related deaths on Tuesday. That brings the total number of deaths in El Paso due to the coronavirus to 519.

Both patients had underlying health conditions. They include one male in his 70s and one male in his 80s.

The City also reported nine additional weeks-old cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State.

The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 34, 35 and 39.

Health officials said that 19,875 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. There are 3,661 active cases.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for El Paso, visit epstrong.org.