El Paso sees a decrease of blood donors amid COVID-19 fears; organizations ask for donations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The non-profit organization Vitalant, a blood bank in El Paso, put out a call for blood donors after seeing a dramatic decline in response to COVID-19 cases spreading.

David Veloz, the senior director of donor recruitment for Vitalant, said the fear of coronavirus is having a severe impact on the nation’s supply of blood donations, including El Paso’s supply.

According to Veloz, the blood bank lost 54 blood drives in just two days which amounts to 2,000 blood units.

“This was primarily due to schools extending spring break, universities going online for the remainder of the semester, churches not being able to meet,” Veloz said.

He said donations are crucial for those who are in the hospital undergoing cancer treatments, surgeries or trauma patients.

Veloz recommends donors make appointments before donating in order to practice social distancing.

