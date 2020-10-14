El Paso sees 353 new virus cases, 1 death

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reported 353 new coronavirus cases, and one new virus-related death on Wednesday.

That’s now 553 total deaths related to COVID-19 for El Paso.

The male patient in his 90s had underlying health conditions.

The City also reported 150 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 36, 38, 40 and 41.

El Paso set another record in active cases Wednesday: there are 6,539 reported active cases, topping yesterday’s high of 6,145.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 date for El Paso, visit www.epstrong.org.

