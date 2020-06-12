El Paso restaurants can operate at 75% as Mayor Dee Margo says the city is ready to reopen with the rest of Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Restaurants in El Paso are now able to operate at 75 percent capacity, according to the mayor and governor.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo says the city is now on the same page as the rest of the Texas.

“The sooner we can open our economy, the better we will be,” Margo said.

As KTSM reported back in May, Gov. Greg Abbott exempted El Paso from reopening with the rest of Texas. Now, Mayor Dee Margo says there are signs pointing in the right direction.

“Going by the numbers we have been receiving and the information I have been receiving from our public health department under Dr. (Hector) Ocaranza I think we’re kind of plateauing to a certain extent,” said Mayor Margo.

However, for some restaurants opening at 75 percent isn’t an option

“Because of the layout that we have, that only gives us four tables max in the capacity of 25 or 75 percent,” said David Lepe the owner of Lucy’s Cafe West.

He says they could have four tables open inside but they are sticking with just two to be cautious and having more people eat outside than inside.

“This is fine, just a use a little common sense and everything will be good,” said Charles McCullough a Lucy’s Cafe West customer.

Some customers were wearier than others.

“I think we may be jumping the gun a little bit,” said Robert Roche another customer.

The owner of Lucy’s Cafe West says they’re still being careful.

“We don’t think the pandemic has really reached its peak yet here in El Paso so we are going to wait till we have some kind of assurance that everything is going to be safe,” said Lepe.