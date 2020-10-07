El Paso reports close to 400 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Wednesday, El Paso reported almost 400 new COVID-19 cases, with 398 new cases.

The El Paso Department of Health also reported three deaths. That brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in El Paso to 537.

All three patients had underlying health conditions. They include one female in her 60s, one male in his 70s and one male in his 90s

The Health Department reported four weeks-old cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from tests conducted during CDC Week 40.

There are 4,625 active cases. Health officials said that El Paso’s total number of cases is now 26,030 and 21,144 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for El Paso, visit www.epstrong.org.