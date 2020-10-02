El Paso reports 5 virus deaths, 329 new cases; just 1 case shy of 4,000 active cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso continues to see an uptick in cases, as the City of El Paso Department of Health reported 329 new cases on Friday.

The City also reported five deaths, bringing El Paso’s total number of deaths to 529.

All five patients had underlying health conditions. They include three 3 males in their 60s, one female in her 80s and one male in his 80s

The Health Department also reported four weeks-old cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 27, 39 and 40.

There are 3,999 active cases, the highest number of cases since mid-August.

Health officials said that 20,353 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for El Paso, visit www.epstrong.org.