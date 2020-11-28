El Paso reports 4 new virus deaths, 590 new cases; active cases continue steady increase

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reported four new virus-related deaths on Saturday, bringing the City’s COVID-19 death toll to 923.

All four patients had underlying health conditions. They include one man in his 40s, one woman in her 60s and two men in their 70s.

The Health Department also reported 590 new cases, as well as 45 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 44, 45, 46, 47 and 48.

There are 930 hospitalized patients and 300 in the ICU.

While new cases and deaths are starting to stabilize a little, active cases continue to trend upward. There are 37,381 active cases, up 323 cases from Friday and 1,925 cases from the same day last week.

Health officials said that 46,450 individuals, or 54.4 percent, have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit EPStrong.org.

