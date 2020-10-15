El Paso reaches all-time high of 717 new COVID-19 cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health reported an all-time high of 717 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
The City also reported 20 delayed cases, for a total of 6,887 active cases and 30,624 cumulative cases.
One death was reported, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths in El Paso to 554.
The patient was a male in his 80s with underlying health conditions.
As a result, the Mayor and City Attorney’s Office are working with the Department of Public Health (DPH) and Office of Emergency Management to further restrict activities in our community to slow the spread.
City officials will hold a hybrid press conference at 9:30 a.m. today to provide an update on the COVID-19 data and outline the restrictions. You can view the conference below:
