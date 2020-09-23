El Paso reaches 500 COVID deaths

El PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Health reported six new virus deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths to 500.

All six patients had underlying health conditions. They include 2 females in their 80s, 2 males in their 80s, 1 female in her 90s and 1 male in his 90s.

The health department also reported 171 new cases, as well as 22 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 28, 29, 30 and 38. An updated table is below.

Health officials said the table does not include the 22 additional cases noted above, and it also includes the amended seven-day average positivity rate for the CDC week.

There are 3,215 active cases in El Paso, and 19,184 individuals are listed as having recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 date for El Paso, visit the City of El Paso’s COVID dashboard at www.epstrong.org.