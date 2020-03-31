El Paso opens COVID-19 drive-thru screening for more people

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More people can now use the drive-thru screening for COVID-19, according to the City of El Paso.

Previously the drive-thru was for first responders, health care workers with symptoms and people older than 65 with symptoms or anyone who has been recommended by their doctor.

Now anyone of any age with symptoms or underlying medical conditions or with a lab order through Quest Diagnostics, a City news release said.

“In effort to increase the number of specimens collected and tested for COVID-19, the City of El Paso Department of Public Health has updated the qualifications needed to access the service,” the release said.

The screening is from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

You will need a photo ID or any other former of identification and you should not take fever reducing medication before the appointment. If testing criteria is not met, the appointment will be denied, the release said.

Call 915-212-0783 if you qualify to make an appointment