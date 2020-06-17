1  of  2
El Paso nearly has 4,000 COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is just one COVID-19 case shy of 4,000 cases as officials announce 51 new cases and 4 deaths.

There have now been 3,999 positive tests for COVID-19 and 113 deaths. The four latest deaths included a woman in her 40s, two women in their 60s and a man in his 70s, all with underlying medical conditions.

City officials said in a statement that all four deaths did not occur in one day. Instead the number was determined after “medical records, death certificates and pertinent information from each case was obtained.”

Meanwhile, the number of hospitalizations increased to 98.

El Paso COVID-19 cases by the numbers

  • Total number of positive cases: 3,999
  • Total deaths: 113
  • Number of recoveries: 2,914
  • Currently infected: 972
  • In the hospital: 98
  • In the ICU: 52
  • On ventilators: 24

