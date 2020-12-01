El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce offers tips for safe and healthy workplaces amid pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is working to ensure businesses are equipped to succeed in the new normal and is promoting safe and healthy workplaces.

On Tuesday, the EPHCC convened six health experts across UT Health to discuss ways to create safe, healthy and functional work environments as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“The guests featured on this webinar,” said EPHCC CEO Cindy Ramirez-Davidson, “are experts in public health and offer indispensable insight regarding the pandemic.”

Topics included a status update on the current COVID-19 situation, correct use of terminology, a review of available resources and methods to mitigate risks in the workplace.

According to the experts, there are five factors that affect COVID-19 infection risk in the workplace:

Cross-contamination Frequency of cleaning or disinfecting work and shared spaces Improper interpretation of testing Household transmission Client interactions

The panel advised business owners to continue to be persistent with cleaning and disinfecting protocols by cleaning regularly, noting that COVID-19 particles can live on stainless steel and plastic surfaces for up to three days.

Moreover, businesses should make sure to use EPA-registered disinfectants.

