El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce offers tips for safe and healthy workplaces amid pandemic

Coronavirus

by: Erin Coulehan

Posted: / Updated:

Downtown El Paso remains a ghost town amid COVID-19 restrictions on non-essential businesses. (photo by Julian Resendiz)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is working to ensure businesses are equipped to succeed in the new normal and is promoting safe and healthy workplaces.

On Tuesday, the EPHCC convened six health experts across UT Health to discuss ways to create safe, healthy and functional work environments as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. 

“The guests featured on this webinar,” said EPHCC CEO Cindy Ramirez-Davidson, “are experts in public health and offer indispensable insight regarding the pandemic.”

Topics included a status update on the current COVID-19 situation, correct use of terminology, a review of available resources and methods to mitigate risks in the workplace. 

According to the experts, there are five factors that affect COVID-19 infection risk in the workplace: 

  1. Cross-contamination
  2. Frequency of cleaning or disinfecting work and shared spaces
  3. Improper interpretation of testing
  4. Household transmission
  5. Client interactions 

The panel advised business owners to continue to be persistent with cleaning and disinfecting protocols by cleaning regularly, noting that COVID-19 particles can live on stainless steel and plastic surfaces for up to three days.

Moreover, businesses should make sure to use EPA-registered disinfectants.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Virgen de Guadalupe statue at St. Mark

City urges El Pasoans to get tested

Beam of Hope

El Paso COVID-19 Cases -- 12.1.2020

UMC: Nurse's claims unsubstantiated after inspection

Demand for food assistance increasing

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link