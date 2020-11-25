El Paso Health Department reports 28 new deaths, under 600 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Public Health reports 28 new deaths and 587 new cases on Wednesday.

According to a press release, all 28 patients had underlying health conditions. The ages of the victims range from the 40s to 90s.

El Paso now has a total of 83,451 positive cases and 905 total deaths.

So far, 45,324 patients are considered recovered from the virus, while more than 36,704 cases remain active.

According to health officials, there are currently 1,002 patients hospitalized and 301 in the ICU.

For a more detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the City’s COVID-19 dashboard at epstrong.org.