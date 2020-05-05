Breaking News
El Paso COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000 mark

El Paso Health Department director stepping down

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The director of El Paso’s Public Health Department is stepping down, KTSM has confirmed.

Robert Resendes will retire from his position effective May 21, according to city officials.

Resendes currently oversees the health department along with the Office of Emergency Management (OEM).

When asked why he is leaving amid the current pandemic, the city provided a written statement that reads, in part:

As (the City of El Paso is) navigating unprecedented uncertainties and pressures created by the COVID-19 health and economic catastrophe, including budgetary challenges and pay cuts, some members of our workforce are choosing to move forward with retirement.

It is not uncommon during challenging times or major organizational changes to see employees decide to move on to the next phase of their lives.

The city said that El Paso Fire Department Chief Mario D’Agostino, who oversees both the health department and the OEM, is currently examining how the department of health should be structured moving forward.

The city added that the department will continue its daily COVID-19 testing and a “variety of other proactive and preventative measures.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Juarez medical workers march

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juarez medical workers march"

ETSU courting NMSU head coach Chris Jans

Thumbnail for the video titled "ETSU courting NMSU head coach Chris Jans"

Colleges in the Borderland encourage high school Seniors to enroll despite COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Colleges in the Borderland encourage high school Seniors to enroll despite COVID-19 pandemic"

Where COVID-19 testing is scarce, the Texas military answers the call

Thumbnail for the video titled "Where COVID-19 testing is scarce, the Texas military answers the call"

Walgreens offers drive-thru for retail products

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walgreens offers drive-thru for retail products"

Monday Borderland COVID cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Borderland COVID cases"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz