El Paso Health Department director stepping down

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The director of El Paso’s Public Health Department is stepping down, KTSM has confirmed.

Robert Resendes will retire from his position effective May 21, according to city officials.

Resendes currently oversees the health department along with the Office of Emergency Management (OEM).

When asked why he is leaving amid the current pandemic, the city provided a written statement that reads, in part:

As (the City of El Paso is) navigating unprecedented uncertainties and pressures created by the COVID-19 health and economic catastrophe, including budgetary challenges and pay cuts, some members of our workforce are choosing to move forward with retirement. It is not uncommon during challenging times or major organizational changes to see employees decide to move on to the next phase of their lives.

The city said that El Paso Fire Department Chief Mario D’Agostino, who oversees both the health department and the OEM, is currently examining how the department of health should be structured moving forward.

The city added that the department will continue its daily COVID-19 testing and a “variety of other proactive and preventative measures.”