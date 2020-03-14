El Paso has its first presumptive positive coronavirus case, health officials say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The first presumptive positive case of coronavirus in El Paso has been confirmed by health officials.

The announcement came during a Friday night press conference with City of El Paso officials including Mayor Dee Margo.

The patient is a man in his 40s who had a recent travel history. He is currently resting at home, officials said.

The news comes after several El Paso school districts extended their spring break and most public events got canceled or postponed.

Nationally, there have been more than 2,000 cases and 47 deaths.

This is a developing story and KTSM will add to it as more information is made available.