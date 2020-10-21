El Paso has 670 new virus cases, three new deaths; hospitalizations continue to rise

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso has 670 new coronavirus cases, health officials reported Wednesday.

There were three deaths reported as well, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths in El Paso to 563.

All three patients had underlying health conditions. They include one female in her 60s, one male in his 70s and one female in her 80s.

The El Paso Department of Health also reported 55 weeks-old cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 33, 41 and 42. We are currently in CDC Week 43.

For the last two weeks, the number of active cases has reached record highs — Wednesday is no different, as the number of active cases reached 8,820 active cases; the highest number of active cases reported in El Paso.

Hospitalizations are again at a high with 578 patients hospitalized and a record 148 in the ICU.

Health officials said that 25,209 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at El Paso’s COVID-19 data, visit epstrong.org.

