El Paso has 670 new virus cases, three new deaths; hospitalizations continue to rise

Coronavirus

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso has 670 new coronavirus cases, health officials reported Wednesday.

There were three deaths reported as well, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths in El Paso to 563.

All three patients had underlying health conditions. They include one female in her 60s, one male in his 70s and one female in her 80s.

The El Paso Department of Health also reported 55 weeks-old cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 33, 41 and 42. We are currently in CDC Week 43.

For the last two weeks, the number of active cases has reached record highs — Wednesday is no different, as the number of active cases reached 8,820 active cases; the highest number of active cases reported in El Paso.

Hospitalizations are again at a high with 578 patients hospitalized and a record 148 in the ICU.

Health officials said that 25,209 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at El Paso’s COVID-19 data, visit epstrong.org.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

EPISD board of trustees want to discuss Cabrera lawsuit

El Pasoans wait hours in drive-thru line to get free flu shots amid a sharp coronavirus spike

First-time voters

funeral homes prepare for deaths surge

Cabrera, Fenenbock named in Lawsuit

Montwood grad gets chair turn with Juan Gabriel hit on 'The Voice'

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link