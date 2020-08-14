El Paso Department of Public Health reports 24 new COVID-19 related deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Department of Public Health is reporting 24 new COVID-19 related deaths and 254 new positive cases.

Health officials state that the deaths did not occur on the same day, but between the first week of July and the second week of August.

All, but two patients had underlying health conditions, according to the Department of Public Health.

They include:

• 3 males in their 50s

• 3 males in their 60s

• 1 female in her 60s

• 3 males in their 70s

• 1 female in her 70s

• 4 males in their 80s

• 1 male in his 80s (no underlying conditions)

• 2 females in their 80s

• 3 males in their 90s

• 1 male in his 90s (no underlying conditions)

• 2 females in their 90s

“We continue to be heartbroken by the loss of loved ones in our community, and there are no words to express the sorrow we feel for each of the families,” said City-County Local Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza. “The continued presence of COVID-19 must motivate all of us to strictly adhere to our persistent echo that urges everyone to limit your interactions, practice social distancing, wash your hands often with soap and water, and wear a face covering. There is no vaccine for this disease at this time; which is why each of us must take these extra preventative steps to protect yourself and others.”

The cumulative number of positive cases is 17,632, of which 13,105—more than 74 percent—have recovered.

There are currently 4,173 active cases in the community.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus mainly spreads via person-to-person contact:

• Between people who are in close contact with one another (within 6 feet);

• Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks;

• These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby and possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Health officials urge residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, to remain isolated at home and for all in the same household to remain in quarantine in an effort to slow down the spread of the disease and protect our vulnerable loved ones.

For more COVID-19 information to include testing, data and prevention, visit www.epstrong.org.