El Paso COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths, 59 additional cases

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two more are dead from COVID-19 and 59 more have tested positive for the virus, officials announced Tuesday morning.

The two victims were both men, one in his 70s and the other in his 80s, both with underlying medical conditions, according to a statement from the City.

El Paso has had 3,512 positive cases and 93 deaths, according to the City/County data page.

There were 79 more recoveries reported Monday morning as well.

El Paso COVID-19 cases by the numbers

  • Total number of positive cases: 3,512
  • Total deaths: 93
  • Number of recoveries: 2,369
  • Currently infected: 1,050
  • In the hospital: 95
  • In the ICU: 61
  • On ventilators: 29

