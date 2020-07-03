El Paso COVID-19 update: Nearly 200 currently in hospital, 276 new cases and 3 new deaths reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – COVID-19 cases in El Paso continue to run amok.
Local health officials reported 276 new cases and three new deaths Friday morning. Meanwhile, nearly 200 people are in the hospital with the virus.
The City of El Paso did not immediately release information on those who recently died from COVID-19.
El Paso COVID-19 cases by the numbers
- Total number of positive cases: 6,665
- Total deaths: 135
- Number of recoveries: 4,227
- Currently infected: 2,303
- In the hospital: 193
- In the ICU: 69
- On ventilators: 25