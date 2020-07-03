Breaking News
El Paso COVID-19 update: Nearly 200 currently in hospital, 276 new cases and 3 new deaths reported

El Paso COVID-19 update: Nearly 200 currently in hospital, 276 new cases and 3 new deaths reported

Coronavirus

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – COVID-19 cases in El Paso continue to run amok.

Local health officials reported 276 new cases and three new deaths Friday morning. Meanwhile, nearly 200 people are in the hospital with the virus.

The City of El Paso did not immediately release information on those who recently died from COVID-19.

El Paso COVID-19 cases by the numbers

  • Total number of positive cases: 6,665
  • Total deaths: 135
  • Number of recoveries: 4,227
  • Currently infected: 2,303
  • In the hospital: 193
  • In the ICU: 69
  • On ventilators: 25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

firework ban in el paso county

Thumbnail for the video titled "firework ban in el paso county"

Destination Texas- Rocket Buster Boots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Destination Texas- Rocket Buster Boots"

Freed labor lawyer, activist arrives in Juarez

Thumbnail for the video titled "Freed labor lawyer, activist arrives in Juarez"

Locals finding ways to enjoy the summer by having 'stay-cations' at El Paso hotels

Thumbnail for the video titled "Locals finding ways to enjoy the summer by having 'stay-cations' at El Paso hotels"

Violence continues in Juarez 'colonias' with finding of two murder victims

Thumbnail for the video titled "Violence continues in Juarez 'colonias' with finding of two murder victims"

Juarez tries to cope with drug cartels now selling their product in Mexico

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juarez tries to cope with drug cartels now selling their product in Mexico"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz