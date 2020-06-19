El Paso COVID-19 update: 90 new cases, no new deaths

Coronavirus

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There were 90 new COVID-19 cases announced on Friday morning by El Paso officials.

The good news was there were no new deaths added to the count, according to the City/County data page.

El Paso now has 4,178 positive COVID-19 cases and 119 deaths.

Unfortunately, the hospitalization number continued to climb slightly.

El Paso COVID-19 cases by the numbers

  • Total number of positive cases: 4,178
  • Total deaths: 119
  • Number of recoveries: 3,083
  • Currently infected: 976
  • In the hospital: 106
  • In the ICU: 52
  • On ventilators: 21

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Tax deadline approaching; everything you need to know

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tax deadline approaching; everything you need to know"

Ysleta ISD playing it safe before athletics return to campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ysleta ISD playing it safe before athletics return to campus"

Calif. DACA recipients cheer Supreme Court ruling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Calif. DACA recipients cheer Supreme Court ruling"

Dreamer: We can keep studying, we can keep working

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dreamer: We can keep studying, we can keep working"

'We welcome this news, but the long-term solution is not on the table'

Thumbnail for the video titled "'We welcome this news, but the long-term solution is not on the table'"

Court documents detail threat that led to former Clint ISD teacher being arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled "Court documents detail threat that led to former Clint ISD teacher being arrested"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz