El Paso COVID-19 update: 90 new cases, no new deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There were 90 new COVID-19 cases announced on Friday morning by El Paso officials.

The good news was there were no new deaths added to the count, according to the City/County data page.

El Paso now has 4,178 positive COVID-19 cases and 119 deaths.

Unfortunately, the hospitalization number continued to climb slightly.

El Paso COVID-19 cases by the numbers