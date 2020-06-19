El Paso COVID-19 update: 90 new cases, no new deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There were 90 new COVID-19 cases announced on Friday morning by El Paso officials.
The good news was there were no new deaths added to the count, according to the City/County data page.
El Paso now has 4,178 positive COVID-19 cases and 119 deaths.
Unfortunately, the hospitalization number continued to climb slightly.
El Paso COVID-19 cases by the numbers
- Total number of positive cases: 4,178
- Total deaths: 119
- Number of recoveries: 3,083
- Currently infected: 976
- In the hospital: 106
- In the ICU: 52
- On ventilators: 21