El Paso COVID-19 update: 7 new deaths, 37 new cases

Coronavirus

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Seven new COVID-19 deaths were announced by El Paso officials on Tuesday morning.

City officials identified the victims as:

  • A woman in her 60s, with no underlying conditions.
  • A man in his 50s.
  • Four men in their 60s.
  • A woman in her 70s.

According to a City news release, the seven deaths did not happen in a single day. The data from medical records, death certificates and other pertinent information from each case was obtained on the same day.

“We send our sincere condolences to the loved ones of our latest COVID-19 victims. We also urge El Pasoans to do their part to protect themselves and protect our most vulnerable,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Local Health Authority. “Our community should understand that while we might see the number of cases decrease on some days we cannot waiver in sustaining strict protective healthy habits such as frequent handwashing, social distancing and wearing face coverings.”

The large jump in deaths came with an increase of 37 new cases. There are now 109 deaths and 3,948 confirmed cases in El Paso. The information was published on the City/County data page.

The number of people hospitalized also increased to 87.

El Paso COVID-19 cases by the numbers

  • Total number of positive cases: 3,948
  • Total deaths: 109
  • Number of recoveries: 2,795
  • Currently infected: 1,044
  • In the hospital: 87
  • In the ICU: 51
  • On ventilators: 25

