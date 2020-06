EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- It's tough enough raising children these days and it's even harder in the age of the coronavirus. For many pregnant and first-time mothers like Natalie Arredondo, the fear of bringing COVID-19 home remains.

"Just the fear of like bringing something back home, and you know we really try to limit going outside, but it's just that one trip you never know right, so that is what I am scared of," Arredondo said.