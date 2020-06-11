Breaking News
El Paso COVID-19 update: 4 new deaths, 68 new cases

El Paso COVID-19 update: 4 new deaths, 68 new cases

Coronavirus

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Four more people have died from COVID-19, inching El Paso closer to the 100-death mark.

The victims have been described by the City as three men, one in his 30s, one in his 40s and one in his 60s all with underlying medical conditions, as well as a woman in her 60s with no underlying health conditions.

The latest update in numbers was released on the El Paso City/County data page.

The number of recoveries continue to increase as well, but the number of those infected continue to hoover above the 1,000 mark.

El Paso COVID-19 cases by the numbers

  • Total number of positive cases: 3,650
  • Total deaths: 97
  • Number of recoveries: 2,538
  • Currently infected: 1,015
  • In the hospital: 81
  • In the ICU: 54
  • On ventilators: 27

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Travis County DA says WCSO, Live PD 'stonewalled' in-custody death investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travis County DA says WCSO, Live PD 'stonewalled' in-custody death investigation"

June 10, El Paso for Black Lives protest

Thumbnail for the video titled "June 10, El Paso for Black Lives protest"

Pirates take Gonzales 7th overall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pirates take Gonzales 7th overall"

ICE: No detainees on hunger strike at Mesa Verde Detention Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "ICE: No detainees on hunger strike at Mesa Verde Detention Center"

BORDER LEADERS WANT SW POES REOPENED 06.10.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "BORDER LEADERS WANT SW POES REOPENED 06.10.20"

LCPD breaks down history of officer-involved shootings within last year

Thumbnail for the video titled "LCPD breaks down history of officer-involved shootings within last year"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz