El Paso COVID-19 update: 4 new deaths, 68 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Four more people have died from COVID-19, inching El Paso closer to the 100-death mark.

The victims have been described by the City as three men, one in his 30s, one in his 40s and one in his 60s all with underlying medical conditions, as well as a woman in her 60s with no underlying health conditions.

The latest update in numbers was released on the El Paso City/County data page.

The number of recoveries continue to increase as well, but the number of those infected continue to hoover above the 1,000 mark.

El Paso COVID-19 cases by the numbers