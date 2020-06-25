1  of  2
El Paso COVID-19 update: 3 new deaths, 175 new cases
El Paso COVID-19 update: 3 new deaths, 175 new cases

Coronavirus
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three more people are dead and 175 more have tested positive for COVID-19 as El Paso’s surge in cases continues.

The latest update by El Paso health officials put the number of cases just shy of the 5,000 mark. There have now been 125 people who have died from COVID-19.

The latest victims are a man in his 50s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 60s. All three had underlying medical conditions.

The number of infected is also continuing to climb and the number of patients in the hospital remains above 100.

El Paso COVID-19 cases by the numbers

  • Total number of positive cases: 4,984
  • Total deaths: 125
  • Number of recoveries: 3,465
  • Currently infected: 1,394
  • In the hospital: 108
  • In the ICU: 48
  • On ventilators: 20

Coronavirus Quiz