EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott spent an hour on a Zoom conference call with FBS athletic directors on Friday to discuss the upcoming college football season, according to a report from USA Today's Dan Wolken. Gov. Abbott made it evident that athletic departments shouldn't expect their football stadiums to be more than half full in 2020.

Texas has been one of the more aggressive states when it comes to a plan to have fans in the stands at sporting events this year. Two weeks ago, Gov. Abbott gave the green light for fans to attend professional sporting events at 25% capacity. He has since upped that figure to 50%, giving hope that we could potentially see full stadiums this fall.