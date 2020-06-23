Breaking News
El Paso COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths, 124 new cases

Coronavirus

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso saw another large jump in COVID-19 cases as well as two new deaths on Tuesday.

The 124-case increase puts El Paso at 4,677 cases. There are now 122 deaths as a result of the virus.

The number of active cases continues to climb after showing signs of lowering last week.

El Paso COVID-19 cases by the numbers

  • Total number of positive cases: 4,677
  • Total deaths: 122
  • Number of recoveries: 3,301
  • Currently infected: 1,254
  • In the hospital: 95
  • In the ICU: 50
  • On ventilators: 13

