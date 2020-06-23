El Paso COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths, 124 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso saw another large jump in COVID-19 cases as well as two new deaths on Tuesday.
The 124-case increase puts El Paso at 4,677 cases. There are now 122 deaths as a result of the virus.
The number of active cases continues to climb after showing signs of lowering last week.
El Paso COVID-19 cases by the numbers
- Total number of positive cases: 4,677
- Total deaths: 122
- Number of recoveries: 3,301
- Currently infected: 1,254
- In the hospital: 95
- In the ICU: 50
- On ventilators: 13