El Paso COVID-19 update: 183 new cases, 2 new deaths

El Paso COVID-19 update: 183 new cases, 2 new deaths

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two more people are dead from COVID-19 and 183 more are infected according to health officials.

The latest cases brings the total number of positive tests to 5,928 and the number of deaths to 130.

Two men, one in his 40s and the other in his 80s, are the latest to have died from coronavirus. They both had underlying medical conditions.

There are almost 2,000 people in El Paso currently infected and 160 of them are hospitalized.

El Paso COVID-19 cases by the numbers

  • Total number of positive cases: 5,928
  • Total deaths: 130
  • Number of recoveries: 3,800
  • Currently infected: 1,998
  • In the hospital: 160
  • In the ICU: 69
  • On ventilators: 31

