El Paso COVID-19 update: 131 new cases, 1 new death
Coronavirus

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One more person has died from COVID-19, as 131 new cases were announced Monday morning.

The latest victim was a woman in her 60s with underlying medical conditions, meanwhile El Paso saw another triple-digit increase in cases, which has become the norm.

Nearly 2,000 people are currently infected with the virus.

El Paso COVID-19 cases by the numbers

  • Total number of positive cases: 5,745
  • Total deaths: 128
  • Number of recoveries: 3,685
  • Currently infected: 1,932
  • In the hospital: 149
  • In the ICU: 64
  • On ventilators: 28

