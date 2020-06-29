El Paso COVID-19 update: 131 new cases, 1 new death

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One more person has died from COVID-19, as 131 new cases were announced Monday morning.
The latest victim was a woman in her 60s with underlying medical conditions, meanwhile El Paso saw another triple-digit increase in cases, which has become the norm.
Nearly 2,000 people are currently infected with the virus.
El Paso COVID-19 cases by the numbers
- Total number of positive cases: 5,745
- Total deaths: 128
- Number of recoveries: 3,685
- Currently infected: 1,932
- In the hospital: 149
- In the ICU: 64
- On ventilators: 28