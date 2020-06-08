Breaking News
El Paso COVID-19 update: 1 new death, 77 additional cases

Coronavirus

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One more person has died from COVID-19 in El Paso and 77 new cases were reported by health officials on Monday.

There are now 3,453 cases and 91 deaths in El Paso, according to the City/County’s COVID-19 data page.

The number of people in the hospital and in the ICU also went up by nine and 11, respectively.

El Paso COVID-19 cases by the numbers

  • Total number of positive cases: 3,453
  • Total deaths: 91
  • Number of recoveries: 2,290
  • Currently infected: 1,072
  • In the hospital: 96
  • In the ICU: 64
  • On ventilators: 34

