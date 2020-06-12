El Paso COVID-19 update: 1 new death, 45 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Another death was announced by El Paso health officials on Friday morning, along with 45 new cases.
The latest victim was a man in his 80s with underlying medical conditions, according to a statement from the City.
The latest death puts the City at 98 fatal cases, closer to the 100-death mark.
El Paso COVID-19 cases by the numbers
- Total number of positive cases: 3,695
- Total deaths: 98
- Number of recoveries: 2,600
- Currently infected: 997
- In the hospital: 85
- In the ICU: 45
- On ventilators: 27