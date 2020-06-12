Breaking News
El Paso COVID-19 update: 1 new death, 45 new cases

El Paso COVID-19 update: 1 new death, 45 new cases

Coronavirus

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Another death was announced by El Paso health officials on Friday morning, along with 45 new cases.

The latest victim was a man in his 80s with underlying medical conditions, according to a statement from the City.

The latest death puts the City at 98 fatal cases, closer to the 100-death mark.

El Paso COVID-19 cases by the numbers

  • Total number of positive cases: 3,695
  • Total deaths: 98
  • Number of recoveries: 2,600
  • Currently infected: 997
  • In the hospital: 85
  • In the ICU: 45
  • On ventilators: 27

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Serving migrants while fighting off the cartels

Thumbnail for the video titled "Serving migrants while fighting off the cartels"

Travis County DA says WCSO, Live PD 'stonewalled' in-custody death investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travis County DA says WCSO, Live PD 'stonewalled' in-custody death investigation"

June 10, El Paso for Black Lives protest

Thumbnail for the video titled "June 10, El Paso for Black Lives protest"

Pirates take Gonzales 7th overall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pirates take Gonzales 7th overall"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz