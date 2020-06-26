El Paso COVID-19 continue to skyrocket: 1 new death and a record 233 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The number of COVID-19 cases in El Paso continues to increase at an out-of-control rate.

One new death and a shocking 233 new cases were announced by El Paso health officials on Friday. The increase is the most in El Paso since the pandemic began.

Ten more patients were admitted into the hospital and the number of people currently infected is now closer to 2,000 than 1,000 after being in the 900s not too long ago.

El Paso COVID-19 cases by the numbers