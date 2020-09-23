Eastwood, Hanks high school students test positive for COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A student at Eastwood High School and a student at Hanks High School have tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials with the Ysleta Independent School District.

Officials with the district said that information such as the names of the individuals or details that may identify them, including whether they play sports, cannot be released due to privacy requirements.

All students and staff who came into high-risk close contact with the COVID-positive individuals were directly notified, and will be required to quarantine and stay off campus for up to 14 days.

The district said that parents of students who came into high-risk contact with the COVID-positive individuals were notified as well.

YISD contacted the City of El Paso Department of Public Health, which will contact those who were in high-risk close contact with the infected individuals.

“The safety of students and staff is the No. 1 priority at the Ysleta Independent School District, and we are following all procedures as prescribed by local and federal health authorities,” YISD officials said in a news release provided to KTSM 9 News. “While we do not have reason to believe that those who are classified as having low-risk close contact with the infected individuals have reason to be concerned, we ask that students, parents, and staff continue to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.”