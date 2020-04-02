Drive-thru COVID-19 testing available in El Paso at MD Medical Group clinic

Coronavirus

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is now being offered by the MD Medical Group at its Northeast clinic.

The testing is available beginning Thursday. You can go between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the 4659 Cohen Dr. Suite B location. Call or text 1-888-776-5252 ahead of time.

“The decision to offer drive-thru testing protects the patients we will continue to serve at our clinics— children, their family members with underlying medical conditions—and our employees during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” a news release said. “We are still able to offer primary healthcare services to families at all other 5 MD Medical Group clinic locations.”

The news release states that MD Medical Group is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, as well as what state and other experts say.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

self-quarantine guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "self-quarantine guidelines"

Drive Thur COVID-19 screening simulation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive Thur COVID-19 screening simulation"

El Paso party planning business provides free birthday balloons for children

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso party planning business provides free birthday balloons for children"

El Paso County Judge facing criticism after get-together at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso County Judge facing criticism after get-together at home"

KTSM: COVID and the El Paso Community

Thumbnail for the video titled "KTSM: COVID and the El Paso Community"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz