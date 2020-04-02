Drive-thru COVID-19 testing available in El Paso at MD Medical Group clinic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is now being offered by the MD Medical Group at its Northeast clinic.

The testing is available beginning Thursday. You can go between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the 4659 Cohen Dr. Suite B location. Call or text 1-888-776-5252 ahead of time.

“The decision to offer drive-thru testing protects the patients we will continue to serve at our clinics— children, their family members with underlying medical conditions—and our employees during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” a news release said. “We are still able to offer primary healthcare services to families at all other 5 MD Medical Group clinic locations.”

The news release states that MD Medical Group is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, as well as what state and other experts say.